After my dear Zoe died suddenly, I thought they just might have to bury me too. She was the first dog that I didn't have to share.
All the dogs in my life had been the "family dog," going back to childhood. The many canines that we've owned in my adult years also belonged to our children.
Zoe was a Christmas gift from my husband, the most perfect puppy God ever made, in my opinion. She came here house-trained, never chewed up my furniture, looked to me for all her cues, obeyed us implicitly and looked like a living doll. She was the definition of faithful.
She was taken far too early. Her digestive system shut down and would not wake up. My daughter and our future son-in-law helped me bury her in the front yard. It's been two years and I still can't pass that spot without my heart weeping.
My grief wouldn't be assuaged. My sister let me borrow one of her old, retired show dogs for a week. I fell in love with her kind, humble heart. She was related to Zoe and it was obvious.
Even though she was an outdoor dog and old, she house-trained immediately. My sister gave her to me, after Ken fell in love with her too. Her name was Misty, but I renamed her Sadie. Everyone said I couldn't do that with an old dog. I told them, watch me.
She is my constant companion, attentive and sweet. I don't know how I've gotten lucky enough to have two dogs this good.
This week, my sister asked me to keep Sadie's granddaughter, an adorable mop of a dog, an Aussie Doodle. They called her Kitty, but then her new owner named her Piper. The new owner turned up allergic to the dog, so my sister is trying to rehome her.
When she got here Saturday, she wouldn't come to either name. Ken took her for a trip around the yard and had her with him while he worked on a project. By the time they got in the house, he had named her "Chewie" -- he thinks she looks like Chewbacca from the Star Wars movies.
Bless Pat, that dog already thinks that's her name. I don't know if she's destined to stay with us, but I dare say she might end up confused about all those names.
There's nothing in the world like a good dog. The unconditional love that they radiate is something akin to God. I believe He molded them in the Garden, one of those undeserved gifts that go above our heads. We take them for granted, but they still love us. We have much to learn from them.
Rosemarie Norton is an artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemariesembellishments.com
