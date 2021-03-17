I swore I'd never have one of those strange devices in my house ... you know, those little round speaker-looking things that our millennial children all bought years ago?
Time and temptations have passed, and now I have them everywhere. I think there are five of them in here. Any place in the house that you decide to say something, they can hear you. And I think "They" can hear you too.
What are we thinking? I recently heard a podcast where a speaker was discussing someone who had escaped the Gulag and said we are all nuts for having those things in our domiciles. It's just another step and they'll be hauling me off for discussing the merits of not recycling or considering not having my cat spayed. It does give me pause, that I'm living my life entirely too much out in the open.
One afternoon, after discussing some way-too-personal stuff with my doctor, sister, and Mom on the phone, I started seeing ads on the computer for programs to help with my little "problem." I hadn't even Googled it yet, but there it was, dutifully slipping into my social media and giving suggestions for products on my feed.
I'm starting to get paranoid.
Sometimes at night, when I wake up unexpectedly, I see that the "thing" is lit up like a beacon. I'm wondering if it's listening for hints from our bumbling sleep-talk or checking to see if we're snoring and might need new CPAP supplies. I
think it's also a little imperious since it knows I'm supposed to wake up at six o'clock, so it's acting like it's a sunrise or something to give me a heads up. I wear a COVID mask (only when I am forced, in a place where I really really want to be, and even then maybe I won't) that says "COVID 1984" and has a giant eye in the middle of it. But then my hypocritic self has willingly installed spyware all over my house. Go figure.
So far, I've escaped jail time and public flogging. We're laughing now, but we probably need to think about that big 'ole eye in the sky.
Rosemarie Norton is an artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemariesembellishments.com .
