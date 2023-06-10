North pic

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North recently received the 2023 Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award. North is pictured with Chamber President and CEO Sara Ray.

 Chamber/Special

The Douglas County Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award, Mr. Trent North. The Chamber Foundation coordinates community education and leadership programs including Leadership Douglas, Youth Leadership Douglas, Partners in Education, and Douglas County Young Professionals (DCYP). North was announced as the recipient at the Leadership Douglas Graduation on May 11th.

Each year, the Leadership Douglas program involves alumni in nominating and selecting the Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award Recipient. The Founder’s Award is awarded to a Leadership Douglas alumni who demonstrates the guiding principles of the organization through giving back to the community in a leadership capacity.