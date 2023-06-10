The Douglas County Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award, Mr. Trent North. The Chamber Foundation coordinates community education and leadership programs including Leadership Douglas, Youth Leadership Douglas, Partners in Education, and Douglas County Young Professionals (DCYP). North was announced as the recipient at the Leadership Douglas Graduation on May 11th.
Each year, the Leadership Douglas program involves alumni in nominating and selecting the Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award Recipient. The Founder’s Award is awarded to a Leadership Douglas alumni who demonstrates the guiding principles of the organization through giving back to the community in a leadership capacity.
The 2023 Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award recipient, Superintendent Trent North from the Douglas County School System is a truly dynamic and innovative leader in Douglas. He has been incredibly supportive of the Leadership Douglas Program as an active alumni. North has taken his engagement in the program to a higher-level leading class days for both Leadership Douglas and Youth Leadership Douglas each year, hosting events, and encouraging his employees to not only apply for future LD classes, but to be an engaged alumni. He has fostered partnerships with the private and public sector to move the mission of the Foundation forward.
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray commented “Trent is very deserving of this honor. He has been an integral part of our community for many years! The Douglas County Chamber Foundation and Leadership Douglas program are proud to recognize his efforts. Trent is always willing to support the program and encourages others to engage as future leaders in Douglas.”
