The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church (NGUMC) has accepted the order of the Superior Court of Cobb County regarding 185 churches, including the Carrollton First United Methodist Church (CFUMC), attempting to leave the conference. The case was presided over by Judge J Stephen Schuster of the Cobb Judicial Circuit
The Times-Georgian acquired an email sent on May 22, 2023, by the Carrollton First United Methodist Church that was sent to members of the church. The email opened by informing members of what happened with a summary of the ruling giving eight key points as well as making a copy of the ruling available upon request.
After giving the eight summary points the email continues saying, “Subsequently, in compliance with the court order, the North Georgia Conference is complying with the order. Our District Superintendent has called a church conference for CFUMC to vote on disaffiliation based on paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline on Aug. 20, 2023. The conference has also been called for a special annual conference on Nov. 18, 2023 to vote on ratification of those church conferences who choose to disaffiliate.”
The lead counsel for CFUMC, David Gibbs III, of National Center for Life and Liberty, gave a statement to the Times-Georgian.
“We understand that the Conference does not intend to appeal the court’s order and they plan to comply by allowing the churches to vote this summer and holding a specially called annual conference in November,” Gibbs stated. “After a full day of testimony and argument, the court ruled in favor of the church’s legal right to vote on whether to disaffiliate. As we argued in the hearing, the facts and Georgia law fully support the decision of the court.”
Gibbs and the CFUMC email is contrary to what was put out by the NGUMC on their website on May 16, 2023, which said, “We appreciate the time of the Cobb County Superior Court in a hearing about the lawsuit filed against the North Georgia Conference. The Conference is exploring our opportunity to appeal.”
The update provided by the NGUMC continued addressing that there was still more to come.
“While details on the order are yet to come, once they are received, the Conference Board of Trustees in conversation with Bishop Dease and the Cabinet will communicate plans and timelines. Leaders of the conference remain committed to handling this in a fair, transparent, uniform and good faith manner."
According to the order from the Court signed on May 19, 2023, nunc pro tunc May 17, 2023, saying, “hereby enjoins and requires Defendants as follows: [1] Defendant District Superintendents, and all persons acting in concert with them, must immediately call a church conference for each of the Plaintiff Churches and preside therein or appoint an elder for that purpose; [2] Defendant District Superintendents must call and conduct these conferences in sufficient time for Defendant Trustees and Plaintiffs to execute the requisite disaffiliation agreement and Defendant Conference to conduct the requisite vote on the Plaintiff Churches’ application. The Defendant’s pause has caused this time crisis and they must remedy it.”
After giving these two requirements of the Defendants, the order states, “Finally, the Court reiterates its position that it cannot determine the result of a vote at any level in the disaffiliation process prescribed by the Book of Discipline. The Court does however find that the Plaintiffs seeking to disaffiliate under para. 2553 and 248 of the Book of Discipline are entitled to a church-level vote, to receive a valuation, and to bring the matter before the Annual Conference. The parties must respect the right to a ‘gracious exit.’”
Former CFUMC pastor, Larry Patton, since leaving has started the Carroll County Methodist plant also know as the New Methodist Fellowship where he is pastor. The new fellowship began meeting on March 26 at Almon Funeral Home Chapel and since May 14, will meet every Sunday indefinitely. Patton sent an email to members of his new fellowship regarding the court order in the evening of May 19, 2023, which said “The Court Order about congregational voting will be presented in greater detail, along with next steps. Praise the Lord for justice served.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.