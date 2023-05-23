Carrollton First United Methodist Church

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church (NGUMC) has accepted the order of the Superior Court of Cobb County regarding 185 churches, including the Carrollton First United Methodist Church (CFUMC), attempting to leave the conference. The case was presided over by Judge J Stephen Schuster of the Cobb Judicial Circuit

The Times-Georgian acquired an email sent on May 22, 2023, by the Carrollton First United Methodist Church that was sent to members of the church. The email opened by informing members of what happened with a summary of the ruling giving eight key points as well as making a copy of the ruling available upon request.

