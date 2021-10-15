Mr. Norman Whitley, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on October 14, 2021. He was 88.
Mr. Whitley was born on May 31, 1933 in Cleburne County, Alabama to the late Jim and Emma Whitley. He was retired from Sewell’s Manufacturing where he worked as a press operator and was a member of Sandy Flat Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors; especially fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Mae Whitley; his sisters, Lorine Whitley and Lee Maddox; and his brothers, Olen Whitley and Ray Whitley.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Johnny Vise; his adopted son, Shay Ledbetter; his grandchildren, Summer, Sierra, and Johnathan Vise; his sister, Lois Noles; his adopted nieces and their spouses, Linda and Eddie Teague, Barbara and Jim Smith, and Brenda and Frank Mergarelli; his niece, Melissa Bolton; and many other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Sandy Flat Baptist Church. Bro. Brian Smith and Bro. Ryan Hulsey will officiate. Pallbearers will be Johnathan Vise, Lynn Noles, Greg Bolton, Randy Bradley, Chris Bradley, and Brian Toole. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
