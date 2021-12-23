Norman "Tony" Hudgins

Norman Anthony “Tony” Hudgins, 65, of Temple, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
He was born on May 11, 1956, in Villa Rica, Georgia, son of the late D.L. Hudgins and the late Ruth Bell Hudgins.
Norman graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1974. He went on to proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and worked as a carpenter at Humphries and Company for more than 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dink Hudgins and Steve Hudgins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Hudgins; his children, Norman A. Hudgins Jr., Denver Hudgins, Christina and Nathan Dewberry, and Henry and Ashley Hudgins; bonus-children, Daniel Rainey, Brandi and Cathy Lesesne, and Scarlet and Ryan West; brother, Tommy Hudgins; grandchildren, Shannon Hudgins, Riley Dewberry, Madelyn West, Mia West, Bennett Lesesne, Ruby Lesesne, Jackson Hudgins, Jordan Hudgins, Abby Hudgins and Megan Hudgins.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Anthony Puckett and Bro. David Post officiating. The staff of Humphries and Company will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
