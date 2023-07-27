Mr. Norman Lamont “Mont” Yancey, age 49, of Carrollton, Ga. died on July 23, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Eli Daniel, Pastor/Eulogist; Minister Al Dobbs, Officiating. Viewing will be Friday July 28, 2023 from 2-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
