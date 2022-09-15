Mr. Norman Jerome Johnson, age 46, of Carrollton, died on September 13, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday September 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St John Pure Holiness Church, 421 Willie N St, Carrollton, Ga. 30117, Bishop James P. Waters, Pastor; Pastor Gary Dix, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday September 16, 2022 from 3-6 p.m., with the family to receive friends from 6-7 p.m. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos