Mrs. Norma Jean (Hendrix) Chambliss Key, age 76, of Temple passed away on Thursday, January 19. 2023. She was born in Atlanta on Tuesday, September 24, 1946.
Mrs. Chambliss was the daughter of the late, James Milton Hendrix, Sr. and the late, Bertha Grace (McCain) Hendrix. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chambliss Key is preceded in death by one brother, Roland Blackmon and by two sisters, Lorene Margaret Thomas and Etta Elaine Hendrix. Survivors include her husband, Arthur Allon Key of Temple; her son, James Richard "Ricky" Coursey, Jr. of Cartersville; her daughter Michellene and Lamar Holtzclaw of Temple; four step-daughters and their spouses, Angela and Mike McCollum of Kennesaw, Janice Georgiadis and Evangelos Georgiadis of Laurel, Maryland, Jeanine Coleman and Tim Coleman of Temple, and Margaret Key of Canton; one brother and sister-in-law, James "Little James" Milton Hendrix, Jr. and Sherry Hendrix of Douglasville; her grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua and Holly Holtzclaw, Amanda Holtzclaw, Kayla Holtzclaw, Shay Holtzclaw, Agape Georgiadis, Storm Coleman, Hunter Coleman, Nancy Babbitt, and Helen Cope; her great-grandchildren, Gatlin Everett, Bobbie Costley, Billy Gene Costley, Peyton Kellett, Alyssa Holtzclaw, Emma Giles, and Abby Giles; her niece, Roshara and Katie Hendrix and a number of other relatives.
