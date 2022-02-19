Norma Borders flew into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 13, 2022, hearing the words “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Norma was well loved in this community and known for her special gift of hospitality, amazing pound cakes, and southern graciousness. She passed peacefully at her home with her children at her side.
Norma was born in Buchanan, Georgia, on Sept. 10, 1935, to Elbert and Rata Williams. She grew up in Tallapoosa, Georgia, and began attending the Martha Berry School for Girls at age 14. She then went on to graduate from West Georgia College at age 19.
Norma met and married the love of her life, Jack Borders, on June 26, 1955, and they had two children. They eventually moved to Smyrna and then made their home in Jasper, Georgia.
Norma and Jack, along with five other couples, founded Foothills Community Church in Marble Hill, Georgia, and were faithful members all of these years.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband, Jack.
She is survived by her brothers, Ken Williams (Norma), of Tallapoosa, and James Williams (Margie), of Fayetteville, Georgia; her daughter, Scarlet Borders Knight, of Woodstock, Georgia; her son, Dr. Jack Borders, Jr., and wife, Amy, of Arcadia, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Roper Funeral Home in Jasper on Feb. 24, from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at Foothills Community Church in Marble Hill. Everyone is invited to attend.
The family requests that contributions be made to Foothills Community Church in lieu of flowers. (13724 Hwy 53; Marble Hill, GA 30148)
Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com.
