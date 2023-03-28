Norfolk Southern issued a statement on Tuesday regarding an accident involving a pedestrian over the weekend.
On Friday, Charles Wayne McDougal, 33, died after being struck by a train just a few miles before North Van Wert Road.
According to a statement from the Carroll County Coroner’s Office on Saturday, McDougal was struck by a train causing him to fall into a nearby creek. Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock said that there is evidence that would suggest McDougal may have drowned in the creek.
Norfolk Southern Senior Communications Manager, Connor Spielmaker gave a statement on behalf of Norfolk Southern who local authorities say is leading the investigation.
“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of this person," Spielmaker said. "Train tracks are never a safe place for the public to be for any reason – trains travel at all hours of the day and night, and can come unexpectedly from either direction. The only place it’s safe to cross tracks is at designated crossings, and those still require extra attention to cross safely at.”
McDougal’s body has been turned over to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to be completed.
