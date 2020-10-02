Nora Wooster

Mrs. Nora “Katherine” Reeves Wooster, 102, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
She was born on June 1, 1918, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Cecil Wilson and the late Mrs. Nora Stubbs Reeves. Mrs. Wooster was fortunate to have a five-generation family for 10 long years. She was a longtime member of Payne Methodist Church and was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Callaway Wooster; brothers, Waymon Reeves, Cecil Reeves, and Paden Reeves; great-grandchildren, Robbie Maner, Tia Hartness.
Mrs. Wooster is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Bob Rhodes of Villa Rica, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Patricia Wooster of Ellijay, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Janice Reeves of Dunwoody, Georgia; five grandchildren, Michael and Norma Rhodes, Tammy and Billy Priest, Sherrie Hartness, Terrie and Gilbert McDaniel and Aimee Wiederhold; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Hartness, Tiffany Sargent, Melissa Carrier, Sara Gordon, Stephanie Alexander, Dalton and Daira Wiederhold; seven great, great-grandchildren, Elyn and Eason Sargent, Oliver and Sadie Gordon, Parks and Nora Kate Carrier and Ellie Mae Alexander.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Georgia Memorial Park with Rev. Rodney Carson officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.