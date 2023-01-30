The Carrollton High School Athletic Booster Club is currently accepting nominations for the 2023 class of inductees into the Carrollton Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame.
The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding athletic achievement of Carrollton High School graduates. Consideration is given to athletic achievement both during high school years and beyond.
The categories for nomination are as follows:
Modern (Male) — Graduates from 1998 - 2018
Modern (Female) — Graduates from 1998 - 2018
Old Timers (Male) — Graduates up to 1998
Golden Era (Female) — Graduates up to 1998
Special — A person who had a significant impact on CHS athletics
Nominations, which will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, should include a biography of the athlete’s achievements, as well as any supporting information available such as newspaper articles and photos.
Any booster club members interested in serving on the Hall of Fame Committee or nominating someone for a three-year term should email Shea Cox at shea.cox@carrolltoncityschools.net.
