We had Blackberry Winter this past weekend, waking up to icy steps and blustery winds. I grabbed a container of Kosher salt and sprinkled it all down the deck stairs, thinking how smart I was. Now we can't get that mess out of the house. It's everywhere. The dog coincidentally decided to eat something strange, causing piles of unmentionables all over the house, for days.
And days.
Then Ken's truck acted up and he missed work. After countless cleanups, a trip to the vet, transporting vehicles to and fro to the shop, and trying to figure out the apps for Ken's new job, we rather collapsed on the couch, which turned into naps while the TV blared. (If You Give A Mouse A Cookie...)
Life in first-world countries is exhausting. What if we had to actually forage for our food? We might need to be thinking about that soon.
I moved some of our plans around, when our daughter said she would be dropping by, and then our son-in-law was going to meet her here, after he got off work.
And of course, the real treat was getting to squeeze 1-year-old Ethan in the mix. We sat in the living room, enjoying their company and trying to decide on where to eat ('cause Yaya don't plan too well). Liz whipped a white plastic stick out of her purse — and you know what that means.
I saw two pink lines and squealed, "You're pregnant!"
Yes, it's No. 12 grandbaby. Yes, it's not their first. Yes, you'd think I'd get tired of this.
But no. It's the most wonderful gift that God gives people when they're done raising their children: grandchildren.
Our society has been down on having children for quite some time. They say you can't afford them (I mean, if you have too many you might never get to go to Disney World, poor dears. I haven't gone yet and I've had a wonderful life). They say they are a liability. How in the world will you pay for their college? We don't. They paid as they went or got scholarships or were wildly successful in a trade. They say that people are nuts to bring kids into this evil world (remember, we're taking over). They say you should enjoy yourselves and limit bringing those big carbon footprints into the world. How about raising them to be energy-givers?
Having risked all these "dangerous burdens" and birthing four, who are now grown, responsible adults — who have married well, thank God — I have to say that there is no amount of money, fame, career or treasure that could compete with the joy that our children and grandchildren have given us. Those early years were sheer exhaustion, right along with the fun parts of it. I didn't know that I would relive my own childhood through their eyes, that all their firsts would be like buds on the trees and flowers in springtime. I had no idea how much I would laugh (and cry) because of them. I'm still tired, but would love nothing more than to have the ability to just rotate my time around to each, one at a time, then start over. I'm guessing that's some of what eternity is for. Once, I did a study on all of the words "children, seed and womb" that are found in the Bible. Did you know that God loves children, that He always says they are a blessing from Him, and that Jesus is really keen on them too? They are our future. We need to teach them to be tough, raise them right and love the fool out of them. And pray a whole lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.