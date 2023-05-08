Noah Wyn Smith, age 35 of Newport Beach, Ca, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Friday, April 28 at his residence. Noah was born on February 24, 1988, in Carrollton, GA to Keith Smith and Jennifer Collins Smith. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama. Noah enjoyed golfing, loved to hike, cook and travel. He was a diehard football fan and enjoyed visiting national parks. He was employed by Pratt Industries where he was the top salesman earning the Pinnacle Award for Sales. He is survived by his father, Keith Smith and his wife Sally; mother, Jennifer Collins Smith; brother, William Cody Smith and his wife Lorrie; grandparents, Ted Collins and his wife Anne; aunts and uncles, Kim Richardson and her husband Bo, Julie Evans and her husband Ernie, Jay Collins, Clifton Smith and his wife Judy; two nephews, Hudson Smith, and Cooper Smith; three step-siblings, Cade Parian, Jake Parian and Grant Parian; and several cousins also survive. The family will receive friends on Wednesday May 10 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home. To honor Noah's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Noah Wyn Smith.
