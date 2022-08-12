Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson did not reach a verdict on Friday afternoon after four hours of hearing arguments regarding the case between Haralson County and Solid Solutions Development.
Emerson stated, as he adjourned court for the day, that he usually knows how he is going to decide a case, but said this one “will take a little while” so he can review the laws regarding the matter and complete the research necessary.
During the hearing, the only decision made was the denial of a motion for summary judgment. According to Cornell Law, that is a motion asking the court to issue summary judgment on at least one claim. If the motion is granted, a decision is made on the claims involved without holding a trial.
Early in the hearing, Haralson County Attorney Avery Jackson stated his first point that the complaint should be dismissed because of sovereign immunity. Sovereign immunity means the local government can only be sued under certain conditions for a certain amount. According to Jackson, something would have to be pointed out to waive it.
Jackson also argued that there are also two lawsuits going on at one time, which cannot happen. According to Jackson, there was a new complaint filed last week, which makes the fourth time the original complainant has been amended. The defendants asked that it be dismissed.
The plaintiffs, attorneys representing Solid Solutions, developers of a proposed landfill and industrial park in Haralson County, stated that they were there to talk about the zoning map from 1998 and not to appeal the denial of the rezoning application. They motioned to dismiss the defendant’s counterclaim.
Solid Solutions filed an appeal of the County Commission’s denial of its rezoning request on March 29. The commissioners held an hours-long public hearing at a work session on Feb. 15 for the proposal and then voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request at their meeting on March 1. The denial halted the company’s business plan.
Solid Solutions had filed more than one case — one challenging the county’s zoning ordinances and now this one challenging the commissioners’ denial, at that time.
The appeal, filed in Haralson County Superior Court, stated that the County Commission’s decision “was not supported by and was contrary to the relative, objective, reliable facts in the record.”
The request met all standards for rezoning under county ordinances, the appeal stated. Yet commissioners denied the rezoning request “not only for reasons not included in those governing criteria, but for no stated articulable objective reason or explanation for that decision,” the appeal alleges.
Haralson County Attorney David Mecklin mentioned that he submitted a motion for discovery that is still pending.
Emerson stated that he will come up with an order on this case and will inform the clerk, who will then inform the involved parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.