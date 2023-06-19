The Georgia Storm managed to win their first game of the season on Saturday, June 17, 2023, despite not having a true striker in the team. Haris Osmanbasic, Lucas Bedleg, and Akinni James were all out for the storm but it was no issue as the Storm scored the more than one goal in a game for the first time this season en route to their 3-2 victory over Apotheos FC.
Coming into Saturday’s matchup, the Storm were yet to win the game while their opponent, Apotheos, had not lost a game.
Apotheos only brought 13 players to the University of West Georgia in what is the closest road trip for any team in the league. Of the 13 players, 11 in the starting lineup, one outfield player on the bench, and one backup goalkeeper on the bench leaving them with few options off the bench late.
The Storm came into the matchup playing with a formation that had four defenders rather than the normal five that they had in the previous six games. The Storm’s formation consisted of a midfield three of Spencer Van Buskirk, Kevin Pierre, and Mauro Gutierrez as well as a makeshift front three of Greg Stratton, Damean Dominguez, and Renan Mathis Diniz. Of that front three, Dominguez is naturally a midfielder and Stratton and Diniz have played in defense for the Storm.
The Storm struck first after 25 minutes of dominating Apotheos. Stratton took a free kick just outside of the 18 yard box that hit the crossbar. The Apotheos defenders were caught flat footed allowing Gutierrez to find himself in plenty of space to collect the ball and fire it past Henry Pleitz into the top of the net, giving the Storm a 1-0 lead early.
In what has been a common trend for the Storm this season, they allowed Apotheos to get back level at 1-1 just moments later from a goal coming from Geovanni Rios. Diniz did everything he could to give the Storm the lead again in the 41st minute after dribbling past the Apotheos Captain, Derrick Boateng, in the box and being taken down the Storm appealed to the referee for a penalty who did not give it.
Referee Brandon Adams also did not give Diniz a yellow card for simulation which would have been the alternative if Diniz going to ground was not a penalty.
Just moments later, Diniz received a throw-in from Justin White and was kicked in the face by Apotheos defender, Lamin Ceesay. Adams only showed a yellow card for what could have been argued as a red card challenge for dangerous play from Ceesay.
In the second half, the Storm once again dominated possession and created many more chances. The first big chance in the second half for the Storm was the result of excellent build up play from the back to the front. White worked the ball up the right side of the field before playing it towards the wing finding Diniz who played a low cross to Dominguez in the center of the box. Dominguez attempted a back heel flick that found Kevin Piere at the back post for his first goal of the season giving the Storm a 2-1 lead over Apotheos.
Just 13 minutes later, Storm defender Cesar Ripa sent a long ball finding Julio Neto down the left wing winning the initial header. The Apothos defender won the second ball flicking the ball back towards his teammates but instead finding Alex Guzman who managed to muscle past Boateng and fire his shot past Pleitz who did not move.
Blake White managed to bring Apotheos back into the game in the 86th minute making it 3-2 with the Storm remaining in the lead. However, the Storm managed to hold on to pick up their first win of the season.
The Storm remain bottom of the conference but are back on the road Saturday night as they head to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on 865 Alliance. A win against 865 will see the Storm move into fifth place but could see a jump all the way to fourth place as well. Despite scoring three goals, the Storm will be hoping to have a natural striker back to lead the lines as they take on 865 Alliance.
