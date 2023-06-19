The Georgia Storm managed to win their first game of the season on Saturday, June 17, 2023, despite not having a true striker in the team. Haris Osmanbasic, Lucas Bedleg, and Akinni James were all out for the storm but it was no issue as the Storm scored the more than one goal in a game for the first time this season en route to their 3-2 victory over Apotheos FC.

Coming into Saturday’s matchup, the Storm were yet to win the game while their opponent, Apotheos, had not lost a game.