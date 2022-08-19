BREAKING NEWS flashed across the TV screen announcing the house call that the FBI made on the former president’s Florida’s home. Sources told both Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal that an informant tipped off authorities that classified government documents might’ve been improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The person was also said to have pinpointed exactly where the documents were. The feds wanted their papers back and they were tired of asking for them. Newsweek’s sources also said the search was timed to take place while He Who Shall Not Be Named was away to try to avoid giving the former president a photo op and to lower the profile of the search. That wasn’t to be in Maga world.

Trending Videos