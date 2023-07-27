The outside was so dark that all the tree frogs were already going to town. Customarily, I fell asleep at some point between Johnny Carson’s opening monologue and Doc Severinson’s trumpet which heralded the first commercial break. Man, Doc had such a sound that he could give the archangel Gabriel a good run for his money.
But this night was different. And I thought a slug or two of my Dad’s “cough medicine” — the one kept in a reused Gatorade bottle behind the Hershey’s Baking Cocoa — would help.
I was 10.
You know what it’s like to be 10. You think that Jason Voorhees hides in the corner next to the Zenith console TV or Freddy Krueger resides under the Ethan Allen dining room table.
If you have ever tiptoed through your house at zero dark thirty and ever been up to no good — especially at that age — you know that fears of white hockey masks and long knives run through your extremities.
As my Paw-Paw would say, I was “scared fartless as a rabbit in the crosshairs of a high-powered rifle.” I didn’t know exactly what that phrase meant, but I didn’t like the sound of it a bit.
I sidled up to the ornate, black-handled kitchen cabinet in the far corner. A Home Interior plaque of the Ten Commandments, etched in King James’ English by the fire of Almighty, hung to the left. I noted nothing about how thou shall not swiggeth thy cold medicine in vain. So, I felt my way around to find that glass Gatorade bottle, and eased it down, and unscrewed the lid.
Now, about the time I had chugged a big gulp of what I can only describe as chugging a sackful of Gillette razor blades, I heard my Dad call me out by my entire Christian name.
If you were raised in a God-fearing, Baptist family — independent, missionary, foot-washing, or snake-handling — then you know what came after that. I was not Lot’s wife, but I sure enough needed some Epsom salts to soak my behind.
You see, that sackful of razor blades that went down my gullet also made their way to the seat of my drawers. It was nothing short of a manifestation of mountaintop lightning directed directly at my hindermost regions. It didn’t help in between whaps on my backside how I attempted, while I ran in circles, to equate my situation to that of Jesus turning water into wine during a wedding in Cana of Galilee and sparing the rod.
Indeedeth.
After what seemed like hellfire and brimstone on my ten-year-old tookus, my dad, SSgt. O. Lesley Biddle exclaimed, “Don’t ever do that again!”
“But Dad, you — “
“Boy, do as I say and not as I do!”
And that, as they say, was that.
He was not in the mood to burn the midnight oil any longer or anytime thereafter.
What seems like four score and seven years later, my hind parts still get a good case of the prickly heat when I hear “Do as I say, not as I do.” My left eye commences to twitch, and I break out in hives.
Two weeks ago, I wrote a story in this space entitled, “The Invasion.” It was a tongue-in-cheek piece. Most are. In it, I misattributed one of my favorite quotes by John Donne: “No man is an island entire of itself...”
I claimed it was William Blake.
Donne focused on God in many of his works. Blake on humanity. And there’s a two-hundred-year difference between the two. And, well, I’m not going to bother you with the literature teacher nerdiness because you’d rather watch paint dry or the grass grow.
Mr. Bill, a frequent reader of the words in this space, sent me a gracious email: “I read your column and fully understand that in the spirit of marital bliss, we all make allowances for sharing our private retreats. My reason for writing is not to argue this point but to give proper credit to John Donne. Who knew that a lit. course from 45 years ago would stir from the depths of my brain?”
I felt the prickly heat coming on like greased lightning. Left eye twitches. Hives. The whole nine yards. My Dad’s infamous “Don’t do that again...do as I say and not as I do” causing my hind parts to sting like I fell glutes first into an in-ground hive of Eastern yellow jackets.
But, I was wrong.
Mr. Bill concluded: “Keep writing and I will keep reading.”
Suddenly, I didn’t feel the prickly heat, eye twitches, hives, and the like.
As they say, words matter.
And, when they come in the form of kind, encouraging words like Mr. Bill’s, well, they really do.
You see, after all, “No man is an island entire of itself...”
That’s Donne. John Donne.
My eyes are wetting the keyboard now. I’m all choked up like I tried to swallow a hot piece of cornpone with nothing to wash it down with.
Myra Beth, hearing the blubbering mess I’ve made of myself, calls from the kitchen: “Do you need some cough medicine?”
Come to think of it, y’all, just do me a favor and forget about what I just said about the prickly heat, eye twitching, and hives.
Go now, readeth, and doeth not as I write, but as thou in thine post-adolescent wisdom knowest best.
Amen.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.