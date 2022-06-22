With temperatures rising well into the 90s these past few weeks, avoiding the scorching heat and staying hydrated is not only wise for humans, but for animals alike. On Thursday June 16, Villa Rica city employees were thrust into performing a “good deed of the day'' when they rescued a stray kitten from City Manager Tom Barber's car who apparently was looking for shelter and a safe way to beat the heat.
According to Ken Denney, Villa Rica’s public information officer, just as Charlie Marlar, a site inspector for the city, was about to walk into city hall at around 10:45 on Thursday morning, he heard a cat meowing in distress inside the city-owned vehicle driven by Barber. The cat apparently had crawled into the engine bay of the car while it was parked overnight at Barber’s apartment. Without his knowledge, the stray kitten hitched a ride to work with him that morning.
With the help of the city hall staff including Marlar, customer service manager Ashley Swann and Theresa Campbell, assistant city clerk, the kitten was located. They called Nic Griffin, the city’s maintenance manager, for help and Carson White of the distribution and collection department rode along to the kitten’s rescue. They began removing parts off the car engine and crawled underneath it in hopes to reach it, but it fled the scene. Other city employees went looking for it but to no avail as they thought it might have run into a nearby patch of grass or bushes. Jennifer Hallman, the city’s finance director, then found it hiding inside the rear wheel well of her car, which she had parked next to Barber’s, Denney noted.
Griffin quickly rescued the mildly dehydrated, female cat. And being an animal lover, he decided to take her home so that she could join his growing family of pets.
