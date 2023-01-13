I am sitting on the law firm’s front porch after surviving the first year of law school with my mentor, Gerry Word. Gerry is the best criminal defense attorney in west Georgia and perhaps the state. As I eagerly listen to him describe how to properly conduct various hearings, he suddenly tells me, “Jason, remember that while the phrase ‘no good deed goes unpunished’, will seem to apply many times in your future, do not ever cease assisting others. To do so will bring dishonor upon you and this profession. While you must discern who to help and who to stay away from, God does not punish you for performing good deeds.”

August 1999 – I am wrapping up my work and preparing to go back for that enjoyable second year of law school….. Before I leave, I am still thinking about what Gerry told me a month before.

