When the “Fast and Furious” saga started back in 2001, nobody expected it to become the nonsensical, billion-dollar franchise it transformed into over the past two decades. That’s because the original was a “Point Break” rip-off about a cop trying to catch a gang of street racers who robbed trucks full of DVD players in their spare time.

However, as the sequels progressed, the once-unconnected storylines fused together until they became a testosterone-laden soap opera that threw logic and physics out the window. As a result, the franchise became a worldwide smash.

