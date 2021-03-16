Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.