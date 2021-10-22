A tradition celebrated across the country will commence this weekend as the fourth-ranked West Georgia Wolves host North Greenville for Homecoming 2021 on Saturday at 6 p.m.
When toe meets leather on Saturday it will be a West Georgia (6-1, 4-1 GSC) team coming off a massive road win over what was the number one ranked team, taking on a relatively new member of the Gulf South Conference, who went on the road for a statement win last week.
The Wolves, of course, went down to Pensacola and came away with a 30-26 win over top-ranked West Florida while North Greenville (4-3, 1-2 GSC) defeated Delta State in double overtime last Saturday.
"We've got a big one this week, playing a team that went on the road last week and took down Delta State," head football coach David Dean said at his weekly press conference. "You can see that each week they get better and better and they'll come in here ready to play. They're well-coached and play extremely hard."
West Georgia has won both of the previous matchups between the two teams, defeating NGU 42-21 in Tigerville in the last meeting in 2019. The only previous meeting in Carrollton was a 31-7 UWG victory.
The 2021 version of North Greenville is playing with confidence, and feature a strong rushing attack, spearheaded by the GSC's second-leading rusher, Dre' Williams.
"They run it very well and have a really good running back. He (Williams) is special and knows how to find holes," said Dean. "He's very patient, waits for things to open up, and then sticks that toe in the ground and gets downhill. One of our big keys is to eliminate him and limit those explosive plays."
Williams has rushed for 573 yards on the season, finding the endzone five times while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
On the other side of the ball, North Greenville presents challenges for the West Georgia offense, which enters the game as one of the top offenses in America. In total offense, UWG ranks seventh in the country, averaging 479.7 yards per game, and in first downs, the Wolves lead all of Division II with 195.
The head coach on the opposite sideline is no stranger to Carrollton, although things look different since Jeff Farrington was the defensive coordinator and secondary coach here in the 1990s.
"I worked with Coach Farrington back in my first stint here at what was then West Georgia College," Dean said of the NGU coach. "Jeff was always a technician and big on fundamentals and discipline. He knows how to put guys in the right position to make plays."
Farrington has accumulated a 43-41 record in eight seasons as North Greenville's head coach.
The Wolves will look to win on Homecoming for the first time since 2018, and hope to have a big crowd on hand to cheer on the fourth-ranked Wolves. But head coach David Dean and his squad know that the digit in front of their name is nothing but a number.
"Right now, rankings don't matter," Dean added. "They will in a couple of weeks when these Region Rankings come out and that's the one we'll pay attention to because we want to be one of the top seven teams in this region."
The Region Rankings come out next week, but first, the Wolves have their sights set on getting past a tough GSC opponent at home.
Kickoff for Saturday is set for 6 p.m.
