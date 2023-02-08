Carrollton High School Debate Champions 2023

Four Carrollton High School students competed in the Georgia Forensic Coaches Association Second Year Debate State Championship Feb. 4 and brought home the first-place trophy. Pictured from left are Lyndsey Oliver, CHS assistant debate coach; Luke Zimmer, Audrey Browning, Kieran Kelly, Eden Long, and Richard Bracknell, CHS head debate coach.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Championships are synonymous with Carrollton High School as its many trophy cases bulge with awards earned on the field, court, track and classrooms.

Another citation was added to stock of brass hardware this past weekend when the Trojan debate team competed in the Georgia Forensic Coaches Association (GFCA) Second Year Debate State Championship and brought home the first-place trophy.

Trending Videos