Championships are synonymous with Carrollton High School as its many trophy cases bulge with awards earned on the field, court, track and classrooms.
Another citation was added to stock of brass hardware this past weekend when the Trojan debate team competed in the Georgia Forensic Coaches Association (GFCA) Second Year Debate State Championship and brought home the first-place trophy.
CHS Debate Coach Richard Bracknell, an icon for years on the CHS campus and universally acclaimed far beyond the city limits of Carrollton and boundaries of Carroll County, saw his current band of debaters bring home the school's 12th state debate title. The faces may change, but Bracknell's deliberators through the years continue to rack up the titles.
The most recent event featured a state championship for second-year debaters, typically sophomores and some juniors, depending on when they began taking part in debate. Representing the CHS team were Audrey Browning, Kieran Kelly, Eden Long, and Luke Zimmer.
The competition hosted by the Marist School in Atlanta, the debaters made affirmative and negative case in regard to the the validity of right-to-work laws. Zimmer took the first place title in the speaker category, with Browning, Long, and Kelly placing as the second, third, and fourth speakers, respectively.
Next on tap for the Trojans will be an opportunity to capture a third consecutive state crown when senior Zimmer, junior Andrew Johnson and sophomores James Houser and Tee Hawkins vie for GFCA Varsity State Championship the first weekend of March at Sequoyah High School in Canton.
The debate program has the second-most state championships in the school’s history, only exceeded only by boys track program with 24. If the Trojans win in March, the team will add its 13th debate title to the trophy case at Carrollton High. Previous championships were won in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2010, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
Bracknell said he is proud of his second-year debaters.
“I am proud of their hard work and looking forward to watching them continue to grow in the program,” he said.
