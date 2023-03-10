BSB Payton Berry

UWG baseball is headed to Valdosta this weekend for a key rivalry series. Pictured is pitcher Payton Berry.

 UWG ATHLETICS

The University of West Georgia baseball team will put their six game winning streak on the line this weekend as they travel to Valdosta State to take on the Blazers in a three game series.

The Wolves (14-3, 7-2 GSC) bring in one of the hottest offenses in Division II, leading the Gulf South Conference and ranking 32nd in the country in batting average at .326. A UWG player has been named GSC Player of the Week in four of the five weeks so far in 2023, and Anthony Calabro has started his campaign for a third stint as the Player of the Week.

