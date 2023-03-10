The University of West Georgia baseball team will put their six game winning streak on the line this weekend as they travel to Valdosta State to take on the Blazers in a three game series.
The Wolves (14-3, 7-2 GSC) bring in one of the hottest offenses in Division II, leading the Gulf South Conference and ranking 32nd in the country in batting average at .326. A UWG player has been named GSC Player of the Week in four of the five weeks so far in 2023, and Anthony Calabro has started his campaign for a third stint as the Player of the Week.
Calabro is 6-13 dating back to the Union series, and went 3-4 against Tuskegee with two home runs this past Tuesday night. The junior from St. Johns, FL ranks sixth in the country in home runs per game, averaging one every other game., and ranks second in the country in total home runs with nine.
A big reason the Wolves have won six straight and eight of their last nine is the pitching staff, who over the last nine games has posted a 2.47 ERA, and in five games on the road this season, they are averaging a 3.17 ERA. Peyton Berry, who has seen his role switch from closer to starter, has put on a masterclass in pitching so far this season. The redshirt senior has thrown 15.1 innings and allowed just six hits and one earned run.
As for the Blazers, (13-6, 6-3 GSC) they have played an excellent brand of baseball themselves, ranking just behind the Wolves in the GSC (3rd) as well as the South Region (4th). Their .263 batting average doesn't tell the whole story, as the Blazers have defeated quality Sunshine State Conference opponents in Embry-Riddle and Florida Tech.
The Blazers have their own player in the top 10 in batting average in JP Gates, who is hitting an impressive .400 through 19 games. Valdosta State is very impressive on the pitching mound, as two of their three weekend starters, Zach Dodson and Kevin Thomas, combine for a 2.58 ERA with 52.1 innings and 33 strikeouts.
The Wolves are currently on a two game winning streak in the series, but Valdosta State has won seven of the last 10 and won seven straight from 2019-2022.
