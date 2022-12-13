Recognition was the focal point of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education monthly meeting Monday night when several students and teachers were singled out for their recent exemplary achievements in the classroom and on the field.
The most special recognition of the evening, however, went to Donald Nixon of Mount Zion. The former teacher, coach, administrator, and retiring board member received a standing ovation when presented with a plaque of appreciation from Board Chairman Bryant Turner. With the final board meeting of 2022, Nixon completed a 16-year tenure on the county schools board.
"We sincerely appreciate everything that Donald Nixon has done for Carroll County for so many years," Board Chairman Bryant Turner said prior to the presentation.
"He has always put the students and teachers of our school system first," Turner said, "and his invaluable leadership through the years on every level can not not be over-emphasized. His presence and contributions at our meetings and during our decision-making will certainly be missed. He leaves a great legacy."
During his remarks to board members, Nixon said that he is proud of the Carroll County School system and especially of the Mount Zion Cluster of schools that he has represented.
"We always must strive to get better and always remember that governance must be a trust, and that trust is what makes us," he told his fellow members in his closing remarks to the group.
Among other special acknowledgements made during Monday's meeting, five schools were recognized for having earned “Title I Distinguished School” status, including Central Elementary, Ithaca Elementary, Roopville Elementary, Whitesburg Elementary and Central Middle.
Established in 1996, the National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School Program showcases schools that are identified by their state education agency for their success in one of three categories: exceptional student performance and academic growth, closing the achievement gap between student groups, and excellence in serving special populations of students such as the homeless, migrant, English learners, and others.
Accepting the citations on behalf of each schools were their principals, including Matt Huckeba (Central Elementary), Michael Browning (Ithaca Elementary), Maria Turpin (Roopville Elementary), Lindsey Long (Whitesburg Elementary), and Colleen Jones (Central Middle).
Additionally, the following fall sports teams were honored for their top finishes in various competitions:
Bowdon High School Varsity Football — The Red Devils of Coach Rich Fendley completed the 2022 season with a 14-1 record and won the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A Division II State Championship.
Central High School Softball — The Lady Lions advanced to the State Championship where they took home second place.
Central Middle Girls Cross Country — West Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference (WGMSAC) Large School Champions
Central Middle School Boys Cross Country — WGMSAC State Championship - Division 3 runner-up and WGMSAC Large School Champions
Temple Middle School Girls Cross Country — WGMSAC Small School Champions
Temple Middle Schools Boys Cross Country — WGMSAC Small School Champions
Temple High School Girls Cross Country — Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region 4A-Division I Champions
Temple High School Boys Cross Country — Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region 4A-Division I Champion Runner-Up
Bowdon High School Softball — Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region 7A-Division II Champions
Central High School Cheerleading — Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region 7AAAA Champions
Villa Rica High School Cheerleading — Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region 5AAAAA Champions
Central High School Football — Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region 7AAAA Runner-Up
Mount Zion High School Football — Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region 7A-Division II Runner-Up
Included among other honorees were:
Nine students from Carroll County Schools have been selected to participate in the 2023 Georgi Music Educators Association All-State Chorus.
Lauren Cramer of Bay Springs Middle School and Jennifer Earnest of Sand Hill Elementary School were two of 23 teachers from across the state to be chosen as “2023 Don Cargill STEM Scholars” by the Georgia South Science and Technology Centers. The award recognizes teachers who are working hard to integrate effective STEM education in their classrooms.
The school system’s Aspiring Leadership cohort recently concluded as leaders completed an 18-month program that included leadership development training and how shadowing. Participants will be recognized at the Board Meeting in January,
The 2022-2023 Carroll County REACH Scholars have been selected following the completion the committee’s review of numerous applications and student interviews. The students will participate in a signing ceremony on Feb. 16 during the Board of Education Meeting. Those students who will be recognized include Melanie Villarreal (Bowdon), Kamila Medina-Salazar (Central), Eva Bello Reyes (Mt. Zion), Omar Toscano Huerta (Temple), and Mylee Camp (Villa Rica). REACH, Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, is Georgia's first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program that was launched in 2012.
Also noted during Monday’s meeting were the following upcoming dates:
Dec. 15- Carroll EMC Power Breakfast
Dec. 19-20- Christmas Break
Jan. 9- Board Work Session
Jan. 12- Carroll County Chamber of Commerce State of the County Breakfast
