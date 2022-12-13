Recognition was the focal point of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education monthly meeting Monday night when several students and teachers were singled out for their recent exemplary achievements in the classroom and on the field.

The most special recognition of the evening, however, went to Donald Nixon of Mount Zion. The former teacher, coach, administrator, and retiring board member received a standing ovation when presented with a plaque of appreciation from Board Chairman Bryant Turner. With the final board meeting of 2022, Nixon completed a 16-year tenure on the county schools board.

