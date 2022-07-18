Last football season was nothing short of a tough time for the Temple Tigers. Starting with a shift in coaching staff before the season, Temple ended the season with an overall record of of 1-7, also having to forfeit two games due to issues with COVID-19.
Now the Tigers have a new head coach, a new region, and a whole new mindset, not to mention a returning star quarterback, and they are looking to turn the tables.
Speaking of what his first few months at Temple have been like, head coach Cory Nix summed it up with one word, "busy."
Nix was a part of the previous regime under Scottie Ward for a few months as a defensive coordinator before he earned his first head coaching position at Gordon Central High School, and he first wanted to give props to Ward and what his teams have been able to accomplish in recent years.
"To brag and to give praise to coach Ward, in six years, he's done a lot of great things here. He's had great seasons, he's had kids go off to college, he's done well in all these different things. He's done a good job in the community."
"But for me — with my vision and talking about being busy — when you get a new job, you've got what you want to be done, and that can be different from former head coaches or anybody else."
With his vision of the program, Nix says the Tigers have had to "ante up" in certain areas, both on and off the field.
"I think it's important that the weight room needs to be the best it can be, so we've ordered a lot of new equipment. Thankful for the administration here and the county to help us make that happen."
"Last year — I guess I'll try to be positive here — the situation here last year was a tough one. Not only for the kids, not only for the coaching staff, but basically it kind of fell apart," said Nix.
"There was a shakeup in staff before the season last year here, and I think it was just a tough situation for the kids to overcome."
Nix said the topic was a bit difficult to tip-toe around, but the best way he could describe it was just a "tough situation."
"With that said, it's kind of like they needed a fresh new start," Nix said.
Nix recited some historical facts about Temple's football program, first pointing out that the program has only been in existence since 1989. He says the most games they have ever won is six games (most recently in 2019), and despite a few playoff appearances, they have never hosted a playoff game or made it past the first round.
This year, with only three other teams in their region, the Tigers are guaranteed a playoff spot, but Nix and his team are looking for more.
"The goal is, honestly, to win seven games because that's school history. Our goal is to host a home playoff game. When you're setting goals, you might as well set the ultimate goal, and that's hopefully to win a region championship."
All the Tigers will have to do is to go 3-0 against Lamar County, Heard County and Crawford County and that goal will be complete.
Temple kicks off their season August 19 at Pike County.
