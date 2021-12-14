The Temple Tigers have a new football coach.
The Carroll County School System announced that Temple High School has named Cory Nix as the head coach for the Temple Tigers football program.
“While Cory and his family are already members of the Temple community, we are super excited to officially welcome them to the Temple Cluster,” shared Tim Gribben, Principal of Temple High School. “His proven ability to lead with passion, energy, and enthusiasm will help take our football program to the next level.”
The release stated that Nix is an 18-year veteran coach and educator. During his coaching career, he served as head coach of Gordon Central High School as well as a variety of positions including defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, and inside linebacker coach. He most recently served as the defensive coordinator for Central High School, where his team made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. During his tenure at other schools, he has been a part of teams with historical winning records, region championships, and he was a member of the coaching staff for the 2015 Roswell High School 7A State Runner-up Team. In addition to coaching football, Coach Nix has also served as a head coach and assistant coach in basketball, baseball, wrestling, track, and soccer.
Nix is a native of Cherokee County, Georgia. He attended and played football for the University of Alabama at Birmingham and graduated in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in history. He recently completed his master’s degree in kinesiology at Georgia Southern University, and will begin his specialist at Augusta University in January 2022.
Nix and his wife, Kacy, live in Temple, with their three children. His wife is also a member of the Carroll County School System and serves as an educator at Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School.
“I am excited to begin making connections and building relationships with the students and staff in the Temple Cluster," Nix said in his portion of the statement released. "I am honored to serve the Temple community, and I am committed to providing premier experiences for our student athletes. My goal is to ensure that I do everything possible to help students achieve their goals on and off the field and to demonstrate the importance of what ‘Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger’ truly means."
He replaces Scotty Ward as the Tigers' head coach. The Tigers finished the season at 1-7.
