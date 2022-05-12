More postseason awards came in for a pair of UWG softball stadouts on Wednesday as R.J. Janke and Kristyn Nix were named Second Team All-South Region by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA).
Nix, who is now a two-time All-South Region performer, was the Second Team second basemen, and hit .358 (49-for-137) to lead the Wolves in 2022. The Zebulon native had the most extra-base hits on the team with 10 doubles, five triples, and four home runs. Nix wrapped up her career with the fifth-best batting average in UWG history, hitting .360 in three seasons for the Wolves.
It's been seven years since a UWG player was named All-Region in two separate seasons as Nix becomes the first to do so since 2015.
Janke, who missed the majority of the second half of the season with an injury, hit .434 (33-for-76) which led the Gulf South Conference. Janke slugged nine home runs on the season, and had an OPS of 1.378 in 30 games played.
Both Janke and Nix had memorable hitting streaks during 2022 as Janke hit safely in 15 straight contests while Nix's hit streak reached 19 games.
In the yearly awards, West Florida's Teala Howard was the South Region's Player of the Year, while Valdosta State's Samantha Richards was the Pitcher of the Year.
The D2CCA South Region Team is voted on by sports information directors from schools in the Gulf South Conference, the Sunshine State Conference, and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
