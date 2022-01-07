State Representative Randy Nix of LaGrange, who represents portions of Carroll County in the Georgia House of Representatives, announced Friday that he will not seek another term as District 69 Representative.
Nix currently serves as chairman of the House Ethics Committee.
“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve in the Georgia House of Representatives,” said Chairman Nix. “I want to thank those many friends in House District 69 who have supported me through the years. I look forward to completing my current term, but I will not seek re-election in 2022.”
He will continue to serve the remainder of his current term in office, which will expire when the Georgia General Assembly convenes for the 2023 legislative session.
Nix represents the citizens of District 69, which includes all of Heard County and portions of Carroll and Troup counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2006 and currently serves as Chairman of the Ethics Committee and Secretary of the Banks & Banking Committee. He also serves on the Special Committee on Access to Quality Health Care and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, as well as the Economic Development & Tourism, Education, Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment and Natural Resources & Environment committees. He also serves as an Ex-Officio member of the Judiciary Committee.
Qualifying for statewide positions begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 7 and concludes at 12 noon on Friday, March 11. Qualification and payment of a $400 fee for state representative posts are done at the State Capitol in Atlanta.
