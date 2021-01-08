Nisha Jean Morris, 42, of Villa Rica, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1978, to Michael Wayne Morris and the late Mary Lou Wolfe Rose.
Besides her mother she is preceded in death by a brother, Davis Morris.
Survivors include her father and stepmother, Michael Wayne Morris (Stephanie) of Villa Rica; daughter, Bethany; sons, Trey, Joshua and Tristin; sisters and brother-in-law, Michelle Reagin (Jason), of Villa Rica, Tiffany Morris, of Villa Rica, and Amber Atkins, of Villa Rica; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael Morris, of Texas, Steven Morris, of Douglasville, Brian Chaverri (Christina), of Ohio, J. D. Collier, of Villa Rica, Joey Morris, of Buchanan, Jammer “Tabar” Peck (Marissa,) of Ohio, and Justin Peck, of Ohio, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In keeping with the family’s wishes she will be cremated.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan has charge of the cremation arrangements.
