For the ninth consecutive year, the Positive Athlete organization has named their Regional Award Winners for the West Georgia Region, and nine coverage-area individuals, as well as Temple High School as a whole, have been selected as the “Most Positive” in their categories.
Positive Athlete’s West GA Region consists of schools located in the following counties: Carroll, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriweather, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson & Webster. In total, 25 different public and private high schools were represented amongst the winners for this year’s awards cycle.
This year, over 6,000 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents were submitted for the Positive Athlete program state-wide, representing over 420 public and private high schools. Former Forest Park High School, University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steelers star, Hines Ward, and local businessman Scott Pederson created Positive Athlete as a movement for more positivity in youth sports.
In addition to excellence on the field, each nominated Positive Athlete was required to show characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, servant leadership, heart for others, ability to admit imperfections, giving 100 percent all the time, and realizing the team as more important than the individual.
Temple High School in Temple was honored as the Most Positive High School in the region after an impressive number of quality nominations.
All of these award winners will be recognized on campus at their local high schools, and now have a chance to win a state-wide award in their sport category, which will be announced in early May.
The 2023 Georgia Positive Athlete Awards will be held in early June at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and will be a night in which all scholarship winners and state-wide award winners are recognized.
Positive Athlete, INC. is an organization based in Georgia that seeks to promote the benefits of positivity to young athletes around the country through awards, scholarships and special opportunities.
Positive Athlete Georgia has awarded regional winners of Positive Athlete awards around the State of GA for the past 9 years, in which over $300,000 in scholarships have been awarded. Positive Athlete also has an awards program in Western Pennsylvania.
