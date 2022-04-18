Nine Carrollton High School seniors who will graduate in May have been recognized as Georgia Scholars by the Georgia Department of Education (GDOE), joining an elite group of 216 students statewide.
Carrollton High School has the second most qualifiers in the state, just behind Wheeler High School with 10 students. In addition, Carrollton is the only school in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties with students who qualified.
The state DOE identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and the home.
According to DOE guidelines, Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and their communities; and who have assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.
The Carrollton High School Class of 2022 qualifiers are Olivia Berry, Emily Conn, Emie Fleck, Joshua Hansen, Andy Herndon, Grace Reid, Stefan Remshagen, Ashley Rhee and John Van Valen.
All nine are top academic students involved in all facets of the high school experience, including student leadership, athletics and artistic endeavors.
“I am very excited for another strong year of Georgia Scholar recognitions at Carrollton High School," said Ian Lyle, CHS principal.
"This program fits perfectly with our school’s mission of offering our students a broad range of opportunities —from academics to athletics to the arts— to ensure our graduates are challenged, well-rounded and ready for the next phase of life,” Lyle said,
"These students exemplify our top tier and are exceptional examples of our commitment to providing ‘something for everyone’ at Carrollton High School. I’m extremely proud of their accomplishments.”
The Georgia Scholar Program is coordinated by Georgia Department of Education's Excellence Recognition Office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
