STATESBORO, GA — Nine students from the west Georgia area were recently recognized for their academic excellence at Georgia Southern University when they were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Earning the distinction were: Ansley Elliott, Michael Greenhaw, and Evan Marcuz, Mackenzie Olvey, Loralye Queen, Austin Stanford , and Olivia Walker, all of Bremen.
Also recognized were Brooklyn Martin of Temple and Carver Moon of Waco.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
