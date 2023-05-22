Nina Bearden Agan

Ms. Nina Bearden Agan, age 82, of Temple, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.

She was born June 9, 1940 in Douglasville, Ga., the daughter of the late Paul Griggs and the late Dovie Weathington Griggs. Nina worked as an upholsterer and leather crafter. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Nina was Baptist by faith and could often be found rooting for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team.

