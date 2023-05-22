Ms. Nina Bearden Agan, age 82, of Temple, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
She was born June 9, 1940 in Douglasville, Ga., the daughter of the late Paul Griggs and the late Dovie Weathington Griggs. Nina worked as an upholsterer and leather crafter. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Nina was Baptist by faith and could often be found rooting for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team.
Besides her parents, Nina was preceded in death by her son, Greg Agan; her sister, Ruth Harper; her brothers, Eugene Bearden, Don Bearden, Clifford Bearden, and Buddy Bearden.
She is survived by five daughters, Dawn Jordan of Buchanon, Gail Agan (George Craig) of Naples, FL, Penny (Tommy) King of Temple, Tammy (Brian) Elsberry of Temple and Tracy Bentley of Temple; three sons, Ricky (Tammy) Jordan of Temple, Jerry Agan of Villa Rica, and Chuck (Suzanne) Dempsey of Newnan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Gardner officiating.
Interment will follow in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery, Temple, GA. Pallbearers include Eric Elsberry, Derek Elsberry, Trey Elsberry, Chance Elsberry, Weston Smith, and Robin Dempsey.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Nina Agan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
