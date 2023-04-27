Ms. Nikki Alexandra Macdonald, age 30 of Villa Rica, passed away suddenly, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton.
The family will receive friends at the J. Collins Funeral Home Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers and thundershowers likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 12:20 pm
Ms. Nikki Alexandra Macdonald, age 30 of Villa Rica, passed away suddenly, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton.
The family will receive friends at the J. Collins Funeral Home Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ric Blazi and Rev. Clay Cox officiating. The family would like for those attending the service to please feel free to come dressed casually and comfortably.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.