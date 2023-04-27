Ms. Nikki Alexandra Macdonald, age 30 of Villa Rica, passed away suddenly, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton.

The family will receive friends at the J. Collins Funeral Home Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Nikki Macdonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos