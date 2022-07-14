One of the things I wanted to be as a child was an astronomer. I loved looking up at the night sky and identifying the constellations. Most the time, suburban city lights obscured all but the brightest stars, but occasionally, I would find a patch of darkness where the Milky Way showed how it got its name. Nasa’s release of pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope reminded me that the mystery of creation draws even scientists and engineers into its beauty. They were astounded at the precision and clarity of the data from the telescope, and they are hopeful that this is just the beginning of a long journey.
One of my favorite psalms says, “When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars that you have established; what are human beings that you are mindful of them, mortals that you care for them?” Psalm 8 speaks of the profound place given to human beings in God’s economy of creation. We are created a little lower than the angels, and we have been given dominion over all the earth. What an awesome responsibility we have to care for the birds of the air and the fish of the sea! Whether we peer at the night sky through a 21st century state of the art telescope or with our human eyes, the act of gazing upward draws us into a holy presence. One can’t help but have reverence for the expanse of the heavens above us. Technology may give us the ability to see farther and longer, but the divine whisper in our ear is what leads us to look up in the first place.
The heavens give us direction and the ability to navigate across mountains and oceans. They have stimulated our imagination, stirred up stories of fantastic beasts and fables. The possibility that life might exist elsewhere has inspired ancient stories of heroes and battles and science fiction movies with new heroes and heroines, cultures and creatures. “To boldly go where no one has gone before” is truly enterprising when we take up the challenge to explore strange new worlds, even through the world’s most sophisticated telescope.
I really don’t worry about the arguments around creationism versus evolution. I think they are speaking two different languages, telling the same story in different ways. Years ago, I preached a sermon about the compatibility of faith and science, and as someone who once thought I would be scientist and ended up being a theologian, I find that both fields of study continue to fascinate and provoke me to new insights about what it means to be human. We are both infinite and finite, an apex predator and a vulnerable infant among species, a mere speck in the universe and fashioned just a little lower than angels. We were made to discover and to learn and grow in wisdom and knowledge. We were also charged with the humble responsibility of caring for creation. Whenever our egos get too big, we might remember that the brain of the whale is a lot bigger than ours. We may yet learn that we are not the most intelligent creature on the planet, just the one God thought to give the job of stewarding the world.
In the darkness we feel our smallness in the universe. We know that our lives are just dust and a passing moment in the long life of the universe. But being a little lower than angels, we have been given the gift of seeing things from a holy height. This world is truly beautiful and wondrous, and when we take the time to look up and see God’s handiwork, we may just recognize our home, for we are fashioned from star dust that is still swirling all around us. God is still at work creating new worlds, and we’ve got a front row seat at the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.