The City of Carrollton’s popular Night Market returns to the shores of Lake Carroll with live music, local vendors, food trucks, brews and other activities, June 2. The event will run from 6 – 9 pm. with the Powers Trio scheduled to perform throughout the evening.
The recently expanded park features three pavilions, picnic tables made of recycled materials, smoker grills and a playground. It is located on North Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to the public docks area, near the dam.
