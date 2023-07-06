The City of Carrollton’s popular Night Market returns to the shores of Lake Carroll with live music, local vendors, food trucks, brews and other activities this Friday, evening, July 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Corey Estes will perform throughout the evening.
The recently expanded park features three pavilions, picnic tables made of recycled materials, smoker grills and a playground. It is located on North Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to the public docks area near the dam.
A second phase of the park’s expansion is under construction and will include an enlarged boat ramp, wooden boardwalk, fishing platforms, event pavilion and shoreline retaining walls.
The July event is the second of three Night Markets this year. The third Night Market is scheduled for Friday, August 4.
