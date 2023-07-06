NIGHT MARKET RETURNS

Night Market returns to the shores of Lake Carroll at Lakeshore Park in Carrollton on Friday evening and fresh honey will not be the only thing for sale or enjoyment. Other local vendors, live music, food trucks, brews and other activities will be set up for visitors to enjoy from 6 to 9 p.m.

Corey Estes will perform throughout the evening.