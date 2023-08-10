Stop the presses if you’ve heard this one before. I know, your bladder may be bursting at its seams from your fourth cup of Folgers or the next episode of Murders in the Building is about to drop and you missed last week’s show. Trust me — this is a news flash of the most epic proportions:
The world needs more angels.
Okay, NOW, you may go to the bathroom and do your business now or mash the record button on your Zenith video cassette recorder for your show.
I know, I know, that was not a news flash, nor is it a novel announcement. The sounding of Gabriel’s trumpet, it ain’t.
Oh, and the word “epic” has been worn to a frazzle so much by Tik-Tok-kers and Gen-Z influencers, that it has lost its new car shine over the past decade or so.
Anyway, back to the good folks bit I mentioned earlier.
School started for all of Carroll County last week. Overjoyed parents and guardians dropped their children off around the county blasting Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” through their hi-def car or truck speakers.
About an hour before these flood gates opened and released our future diesel mechanics, graphic designers, nurses, and elementary teachers into our hallways, I walked into my 2nd-floor room on the 600-hallway to a room cold enough to hang meat from the ceiling.
I made it about the length of a bone-in porterhouse when I sloshed through a puddle of water.
I flipped the lights on. Literal flood gates had opened up in my room. I noticed a colony of ants busy building a wooden ark on my desk. It was 7:15 a.m. Young Central Lions will be busting down my door within the hour. I haven’t had my second cup of 8 O’Clock yet. And water has started to soak through the bottom of my Brogan’s.
I paused, took a deep breath, and noticed a colony of carpenter ants busy building a wooden ark on my desk.
I called up to our office and requested them to send in the calvary. They did me better, I tell you. Faster than a hot knife through a stick of Country Crock, Nicole and Duck burst into my room.
When I tell you that these ladies saved the day for me last Friday, well, I’ll swear on a stack of bibles - King James Version only.
Verily, verily sayeth Bid.
I proceeded to roll up my sleeves and pitch in the best I could; however, much like at home, I supposedly get in the way of things:
“Get over there and sit down!” Duck told me, in no uncertain terms.
She’d obviously dealt with fellas before who don’t know their hind parts from a hole in the ground.
“We got this,” added Nicole. She slipped on some rubber gloves to deal with Tanner Lake, which now made up the front half of my room.
So, I minded my business and did as I was told, which is what guys should do in the presence of the superior gender.
My granddaddy always taught me to “give flowers” to folks when they’re here, and well, Ms. Duck and Ms. Nicole deserve them. You’d have never known my room was in such a shape when the kids walked into a pristine classroom about an hour later.
Our custodial staff takes outstanding care of us at Central High. Always have. We’d be in a mighty bad way without them. And, Lord knows, last Friday, on our first day back, I was in quite the quandary.
And speaking of the Almighty, ain’t it something how He has a way of sending angels to us when we need them the most.
For me, one early Friday morning, when the sun cast its first beams over Roy Richards stadium, two angels appeared in room 636 at Central High School.
“I can’t believe you posted this on Facebook about us!” Duck told me Monday morning outside the elevator. She threw her arm around my shoulder, squeezed, and cackled.
“Oh, it ain’t nothing,” I told her, adding, “It’s the least I could do after y’all making me sit on my duff while y’all did all the work.”
She cackled again, only louder, and dropped her arm off my shoulder. Then again, she didn’t know I was going to “give ‘em flowers” in the paper this weekend either.
You see, that’s what happens when you’re in the presence of angels — angels like Nicole and Duck.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com.
