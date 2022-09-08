Mr. Nicklaus Boykin, age 40, of Carrollton, GA died on September 5, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday September 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday September 10, 2022 from 2-5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

