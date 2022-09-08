Mr. Nicklaus Boykin, age 40, of Carrollton, GA died on September 5, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday September 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday September 10, 2022 from 2-5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- What Student Loan Cancellation Could Mean for Your Budget
- NTT IndyCar Series 2022 Championship Comes Down to Monterey Grand Prix
- How ‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 Premiere Set up Eli Gold’s Return
- ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: See Louis, Lestat & Claudia Haunt 1900s New Orleans (VIDEO)
- AHA News: Her Research Is Getting Worldwide Attention. But For Now, She Needs to Finish High School.
- NERF WARS
- David on ‘The Challenge: USA’ Exit: ‘I Gave It Everything’
- Douglas Edwin Dodd
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman facing murder charge
- Two cars broken into same night in Carrollton neighborhood
- Sigman indicted on murder charges
- Carroll County school bus backs into vehicle
- VR man accused of sexual abuse in two locations
- Semi gets stuck on train tracks in Haralson County
- Devyn Norman
- Fentanyl Awareness Coalition launches in Carroll County
- Bowdon shuts out Bremen
- BOC places 10 items on consent agenda
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.