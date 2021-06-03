Newsome signs 1-year deal to punt for Cardinals

Tyler Newsome, former Carrollton High School kicking standout, has been signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
Newsome was signed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals, and will join the team’s veteran punter Andy Lee, according to an announcement issued Tuesday by the team’s press office.
The 25-year-old played collegiately at Notre Dame and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after going undrafted in 2019.
He averaged 42.1 yards per punt in four preseason games that year and was released during final cuts.
The former Trojan kicker put together a spectacular prep career at Carrollton. He nailed 22 of 24 PATs as a sophomore, which he improved upon by going 52-for-53 as a junior before making all 78 tries during his senior campaign.
“Tyler Newsome is one of the hardest working athletes that has ever come through Carrollton High School,” said Carrollton High School Principal David Brooks. “He was always extremely dedicated to his sport, working day and night conditioning and honing his skills. I am not surprised that he has been such a success and we wish him the best of luck as he joins the Arizona Cardinals.”
As a Trojan, Newsome was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Georgia Class AAAA all-state team in 2013.
He then went to Notre Dame, where he averaged 44.0 yards per punt in four seasons with the Fighting Irish, finishing his career as the school record-holder for career punting average.
According to the Cardinals’ press statement, Newsome signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last April and was released before training camp in late July.
Lee, 38, has been the Cardinals’ punter since 2017 is expected to retain that role in 2021. Lee averaged 44.8 yards per punt last season and has averaged 47.3 yards per punt with the Cardinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.