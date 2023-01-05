UWG - Newnan Campus

University of West Georgia's Campus in Newnan

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The University of West Georgia places the positioning of students for success first, and thanks to help from community partners, the University is able to enhance its efforts to produce positive outcomes for them.

The Newnan Kiwanis Club Scholarship continues to be a prime example of how partnerships can make substantial, lasting impacts in students’ lives – key missions for both the club and the university.

Trending Videos