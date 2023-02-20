WGTC Program at Kiwanis - Dean of Students Hofius and Med Tech Student House

Melinda Hofius (left), Dean of Students at West Georgia Technical College, and laboratory technology student Abby House presented the program at the Carrollton Kiwanis Club weekly meeting held on Friday, Feb. 17 in UWG's Hubbard Dining Room.

 PHOTO BY NOAH SCHROYER / TIMES-GEORGIAN

While West Georgia Technical College Dean of Students Melinda Hofius briefly updated members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on new and current programs and partnerships at the school's five campuses in Carrollton, Newnan, Douglasville and Waco during their Friday meeting, medical technology student Abby House shared her experiences as she seeks fulfill her career goals.

Hoffius said that there is still excitement surrounding the multi-million Carroll Campus facility that opened a few months ago off the Carrollton Bypass between Hays Mills Road and its intersection with Maple Street/Highway 166.

Trending Videos