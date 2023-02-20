While West Georgia Technical College Dean of Students Melinda Hofius briefly updated members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on new and current programs and partnerships at the school's five campuses in Carrollton, Newnan, Douglasville and Waco during their Friday meeting, medical technology student Abby House shared her experiences as she seeks fulfill her career goals.
Hoffius said that there is still excitement surrounding the multi-million Carroll Campus facility that opened a few months ago off the Carrollton Bypass between Hays Mills Road and its intersection with Maple Street/Highway 166.
"The modern labs and state-of-the art equipment are amazing and such a boost to our programs," she noted, "and I invite you to come visit us for a tour. The campus is a tremendous asset to our local area."
She then spoke about WGTC's diploma programs and other offerings, as well as the upcoming Capital Outlay Program.
"We are particularly proud of our partnerships with two local industries, Southwire and PrintPak which are providing dual-enrollment jobs for many of our GED students," she noted.
Hoffius also announced that a new welding facility will be going in at the Waco campus.
"We already offer welding at other campuses, but this will be new to our Waco location," she noted.
Hoffius then introduced Ms. House who related some personal experiences that led to career course direction to the medical laboratory technology at West Georgia Tech. Originally planning to study animal animal science at Berry College, the 2017 Central High graduate, became interested in the "human side" of medical technology.
"It is really amazing to look at blood specimen through a microscope and see a entirely different dimension of life," she said.
House will represent West Georgia Technical College's as its GOAL Student in upcoming regional and state competition. The Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) program recognizes the most promising students for outstanding academic achievement and personal leadership.
The state GOAL winner is awarded a new KIA automobile.
