Local citizen Gary Cottrell was recently talking with Carrollton Ward 4 City Councilman Bob Uglum and related how he sometimes rides his bike and takes his dog for strolls on the Green Belt.
However, Cottrell added that although he enjoys the leisure activity, he has had some "near misses" when he traversed the Sunset Blvd-Maple Street intersection across from the University of West Georgia campus.
Earlier this week just moments after discussing the situation with Uglum, Cottrell and his walking companion, Brodie, once again had to dodge a motorist as they walked through the crosswalk that is designated with bright yellow traffic signs.
"You're not going to believe this, but I almost got hit going across the Maple Street crosswalk a few minutes ago," Cottrell said in a phone call to Uglum.
Now, thanks to the City of Carrollton, a blinking warning signal that can be activated with the push of a button by a pedestrian has been installed at the intersection. Similar devices were put in place earlier this year around Adamson Square in the downtown area and have been at school crossings for many years.
"We are always looking for ways to make our city more pedestrian-friendly," Uglum noted.
"And the fact that we have so many folks who live directly in and around downtown where they shop, visit restaurants and take advantage of events at The Amp makes it even more important that we do all we can to make the environment as safe as possible," he added.
Being cognizant and respectful of pedestrians and their rights is not just being polite and friendly. It's the law.
Almost 30 years ago in 1995, the Georgia Legislature changed the crosswalk law so drivers must "stop and stay stopped" for pedestrians, not just yield to them. In other words, it's a violation of state law for drivers to squeeze by, drive around or cut off a pedestrian in a crosswalk, even if there is room.
"Forget yield. Remember to STOP," is a statement included in the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety publication, What GA Codes Say About Pedestrians.
On the flip side, pedestrians should also be aware of lawful restrictions when they cross streets where there is not a designated crosswalk. According to Georgia Code 40-6-92, "Every pedestrian crossing a roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right of way to all vehicles upon the roadway unless he has already, and under safe conditions, entered the roadway."
What about "jaywalking," some people may ask?
Actually, the term "jaywalking" does not appear in the Georgia Code. Even so, people often use "jaywalking" to describe a person crossing a street outside a crosswalk. According to the Georgia Code, however, crossing a street outside of a crosswalk is perfectly legal in most places...as long as the pedestrian yields to traffic.
Whatever the situation and whether you are a pedestrian or a driver, the best advice aside from what is listed in the Georgia Code is very simple: Be aware of your surroundings.
