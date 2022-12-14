New warning signal installed on Maple Street

Carrollton City Councilman Bob Uglum (right) and local resident Gary Cottrell and their dogs Tater and Brodie are pictured taking a break next to the new warning signal recently installed by the crosswalk on Maple Street.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Local citizen Gary Cottrell was recently talking with Carrollton Ward 4 City Councilman Bob Uglum and related how he sometimes rides his bike and takes his dog for strolls on the Green Belt.

However, Cottrell added that although he enjoys the leisure activity, he has had some "near misses" when he traversed the Sunset Blvd-Maple Street intersection across from the University of West Georgia campus.

