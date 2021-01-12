Two new school board members representing Villa Rica had their first meeting on Monday as the panel learned that construction for the new VRHS stadium is going well.
Carroll County School District Board of Education members Dr. Bernice Brooks for District One and Kerry Miller for District Three both attended their first meeting during the January work session.
Brooks and Miller were each sworn in at the Carroll County Courthouse on Dec. 17 and are succeeding former District One member Rob Cleveland former District Three member Dr. Robert Pinckney.
While she is a new member in 2021, this is not the first time Brooks has served on the BOE. A native Villa Rican, former educator, and former principal of Villa Rica Primary for 17 years, Brooks served as a member of the board from 2000 to 2011.
Miller, however, is completely new to the BOE. He is also a born and bred Villa Rican, having graduated from the cluster and is already an active member of the school system, having served as a board member of PASS (Partners Advancing Student Success).
During January’s work session, a review of ongoing construction was presented, including the new Villa Rica High School stadium project.
The $9 million project broke ground in early December, and will include a new turf field and track, new home bleachers, concessions, restrooms, new field lighting and scoreboard and a new parking lot.
Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones told the board Monday night that J&R Construction is finishing up the demo of the stadium and bleachers as well as clearing and grading for the additional parking that will be on the north end of the stadium.
After the demo of the stadium and bleachers has been completed and debris cleared off, Sports Turf will begin the demo of the field.
Whitesburg based Sports Turf Company is serving as the subcontractor for the field and track installation, while J&R Construction, another west Georgia company, will serve as the construction manager. Southern A&E, LLC designed the stadium project.
The project will be paid primarily through the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) revenue. The stadium construction will take up $7.799 million of the project’s budget and the parking construction will be approximately $726,000. There is an additional $540,000 in fees and contingency.
The proposed timeline had the project starting in early December and being finished in time for the next football season.
