New Veterans Court aims to help those that have served

The participant admitted to being nervous via video to Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain on Monday afternoon.
David C. made history in the Douglas Judicial Circuit as the first participant in the newly-formed Veterans Court.
“I’m nervous, sir,” he said as his voice cracked.
“I’m looking forward to working with you,” McClain said. “You may have a place in history in our county. We need to do it right.”
A successful completion of the program will benefit both the participant and bode well for the new court.
According to McClain, the first Veterans Court opened in Buffalo, N.Y. in 2008, and there are currently over 400 nationwide.
Like the other felony accountability courts, which include Felony Drug Court and Hope (Mental Health) Court, the focus is on participants with substance abuse or mental health issues.
To be eligible for the this new court, a participant has to be a veteran of one of the branches of the military.
David C. has an honorable discharge from the Army.
His lawyer called him the “perfect participant” for the inaugural court.
David C. was facing five criminal counts including theft by receiving stolen property and a couple drug-related charges.
Through a partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs, certain parts of the treatment process will be through the VA and coordinated by the new program in Douglas County.
Each veteran will be assigned a Veteran Mentor, and currently local US Army Veterans and attorneys Vic Harrison and Michael Hubbard have volunteered to serve, McClain said.
Unlike the other felony accountability courts, through a partnership with Paulding County, its residents will be eligible to participate, McClain said. And, the court focus will be centered around veteran specific issues that have resulted in the participant being charged with criminal offenses.
The 53-year-old first participant attended college and worked for 17 years as a service consultant.
He has 19 prior years of sobriety before suffering a relapse in 2017, according to his attorney.
“I want to get back to service work,” David C. said as he became emotional speaking to McClain. “If I can help somebody, I want to be of service. I first got to make sure I get better myself.”
McClain agreed.
“We need to get you healthy,” the judge said. “Let’s invest some time in you.”
David C. said he got complacent, which led to his relapse.
“It cost me,” he said.
According to McClain, 20-50% of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffer from post traumatic stress and other mental health issues. He said by forming the state-funded Veterans Court the hope is to “leave no veteran behind.”
Participants must follow stringent rules including unannounced inspection of where they live and personal possessions. They are also subject to a curfew and must attend treatment and meet with McClain periodically.
“About 90% of this is the participants’ heartfelt desire to get better,” McClain said.
Without the program, David C. could have faced up to a five-year prison sentence.
In the next few weeks, other veterans will have the opportunity to go through the program.
McClain introduced David C. to his support personnel.
“You’ve got a whole team on your side,” McLain said. “Let’s do this.”
