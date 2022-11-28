A Villa Rica resident opened a Dream Vacations franchise in the city of Villa Rica and received her vacation specialist certification after completing an intensive training program.
Maggie Borden, of Villa Rica, recently completed an intensive training program to become a certified Dream Vacations travel agent in Villa Rica. She is also a franchise owner of Dream Vacations. As a result of being a part of the “nation’s leading home-based travel agent network,” Borden has access to cruise and land vacation deals and Dream Vacation’s exclusive, product and serving offerings.
“As a travel specialist, I’m committed to helping people fulfill their dream for a fabulous vacation.” Borden said.
To complete the certification program, Borden participated in extensive training and workshops including sales and marketing seminars, product briefings by major cruise lines, hands-on computer systems orientation introducing new agents to cruise control, a proprietary customer relationship manager, sales reporting and reservation systems. Borden also participated in onboard ship inspections at Dream Vacations’ training center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Borden walks clients through a step-by-step process of booking and planning for a trip including selection destinations and excursions based on the client’s interests and providing packing lists when they reach out to her for personalized guidance.
As a Dream Vacations franchise owner, Borden is now part of the World Travel Holdings family of brands, “one of the top travel retail networks in the world with incredible buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators, resulting in exceptional low prices and exclusive offers such as upgrades, discounts and more,” per a press release.
