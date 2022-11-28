A Villa Rica resident opened a Dream Vacations franchise in the city of Villa Rica and received her vacation specialist certification after completing an intensive training program.

Maggie Borden, of Villa Rica, recently completed an intensive training program to become a certified Dream Vacations travel agent in Villa Rica. She is also a franchise owner of Dream Vacations. As a result of being a part of the “nation’s leading home-based travel agent network,” Borden has access to cruise and land vacation deals and Dream Vacation’s exclusive, product and serving offerings.

Trending Videos