August brings a return to school and routine for many families. Even if you don’t have school-age children, you probably have friends who do. When the kids go back to school, life settles into the fall rhythm of what our local schools call the three As — academics, arts and athletics. They encourage students to be involved in all three areas of learning and growth. I think the three As also apply to adults who have long graduated. Our academics don’t include papers and tests, but we can continue reading and learning new things. Maybe we don’t finger paint like we did when we were three, but we are never too old to be creative. And we all know that we need to move our bodies and exercise. Have you tried pickleball yet?

This month, take some time to think about how you want to spend your time, the people you want to connect with, and something new you might try. Back to school is a great opportunity to start a new exercise routine, dust off that instrument you haven’t played since high school or start a book club with friends. Don’t try to hit all the As at once. Pick one thing to try and give it some time to develop before moving on to something else.