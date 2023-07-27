August brings a return to school and routine for many families. Even if you don’t have school-age children, you probably have friends who do. When the kids go back to school, life settles into the fall rhythm of what our local schools call the three As — academics, arts and athletics. They encourage students to be involved in all three areas of learning and growth. I think the three As also apply to adults who have long graduated. Our academics don’t include papers and tests, but we can continue reading and learning new things. Maybe we don’t finger paint like we did when we were three, but we are never too old to be creative. And we all know that we need to move our bodies and exercise. Have you tried pickleball yet?
This month, take some time to think about how you want to spend your time, the people you want to connect with, and something new you might try. Back to school is a great opportunity to start a new exercise routine, dust off that instrument you haven’t played since high school or start a book club with friends. Don’t try to hit all the As at once. Pick one thing to try and give it some time to develop before moving on to something else.
One of the values at Wesley Woods where I work with older adults is: We believe that personal and spiritual growth are life-long. No matter our age, there is still room for growth. We can still learn new things, take up a new challenge, and even risk failure. I find that I learn as much from what doesn’t work as from what does work. Growth happens when we risk doing something when we aren’t quite sure about the outcome.
A few months ago, I signed up for tai chi through the Tanner Get Healthy, Live Well program. Because I had taken classes a few years ago, I decided I would skip the introductory classes and go into Tai Chi 2.0. The first day, I walked in and saw people with real tai chi shoes and uniforms. I was there in my leggings, T-shirt, and tennis shoes. One of the members competes in tournaments and wins trophies. I was a little intimidated, but I decided that I would not let my fear keep me from the challenge.
Everyone was welcoming and kind, and after the first eight-week class, I was hooked. Not only had I rediscovered a practice that I really love, but I’ve also become part of a new community. Most of us arrive a few minutes early and chat, and through that time I have heard people’s stories and shared mine. We talk about vacations and new chickens and what the doctor said about a concern. Last week, Jack brought tomatoes to share. It’s a little like church, but without the judgment or hypocrisy that so many people see in institutional religion. They all know what I do for a living, and some will probably read this column and chuckle that I compared us to church. But truly, there is this flow of spirit and love in the room when we all start moving through our practice. We are there to exercise, but for me, the community is just as beneficial as the exercise. I leave with my muscles, my heart, my mind, and my spirit refreshed.
What I love most about tai chi is that I’m learning it anew. I’ve gone back to something I learned long ago and forgot. I’m remembering how much I love this practice, and I’m growing through it again. I can see myself improving in my skills each week, and as we practice and then learn a new form, I find myself grateful for this body that can still move with some grace and strength. I’m thankful for a mind that can still learn and remember complex movements. I appreciate that tai chi is best practiced with others because our “chi” or energy is multiplied by being together.
I encourage you to do something new for your mind, your body, your soul, and your heart. Keep growing, keep learning, keep trying. The risk is worth it.
